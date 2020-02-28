SASKATOON -- SaskTel Centre is in talks with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to bring another event to Saskatoon, executive director Scott Ford says.

"It's certainly still in the works," Ford said. "No contract has been signed off just yet and nothing is done until you have a signed contract."

Ford said the event is "still in play" and the UFC was targeting a couple of windows in June. Ford added the final event details could be finalized in the next couple of weeks.

The UFC made its Saskatoon debut in August 2015 for UFC Fight Night 74 at SaskTel Centre.

In that show's main event eventual featherweight champion Max Holloway defeated Charles Oliveira after Oliveira tore his esophagus while attempting a takedown on Holloway.