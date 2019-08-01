Most recently heralded for his role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' actor Michael Rooker is the latest celebrity guest named for the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo this fall.

Rooker has played a variety of characters in popular movies and television shows including 'The Walking Dead' as Merle Dixon.

The Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo returns to Prairieland Park on Sept. 14 and 15. Tickets are available online at saskatoon.saskexpo.com