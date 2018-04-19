

CTV Saskatoon





Residential property taxes in Saskatoon could drop by nearly a whole per cent with changes in last week’s provincial budget.

The city said in a news release Thursday the province’s reinstatement of the SaskEnergy grant-in-lieu-of-taxes payment will translate into a 0.91 per cent property tax reduction — provided city council approves the recommendation to reduce taxes.

“This is most definitely a positive development,” the city’s chief financial officer, Kerry Tarasoff, said in a news release. “Anytime we can ease the load on the property tax is most welcome.”

The recommendation will head to committee before it goes to council April 30. The reduction, which would drop the property tax increase in 2018 to 3.79 per cent from 4.7 per cent, would mean a homeowner with a property valued at $371,000 would pay about $15 less a year than the $81.84 calculated during budget deliberations in November.

The city said the elimination of grants-in-lieu payments to municipalities in last year’s provincial budget led to an $11.4-million shortfall for Saskatoon. About $2.66 million of that shortfall was passed on to taxpayers, according to the city.