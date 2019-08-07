

CTV Saskatoon





A SaskEnergy employee used gasoline for personal use during the operation of corporate fleet vehicles for more than a decade, according to the latest provincial loss report, tabled Tuesday.

The employee cost the Crown an estimated $30,431 from January 2004 to April 2019, according to the quarterly report which covers losses of public money in provincial ministries and Crown corporations.

The employee was fired May 30 and the matter has been reported to the police.

SaskEnergy is taking action to recover the money, the report says. The Crown is also working to improve vehicle monitoring, and is developing additional protocols.