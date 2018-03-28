

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon zoo’s newest additions are ready for their public debut this weekend.

Meerkats, the latest animals to arrive at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo, have settled into their new home, the city said in a news release. Their exhibit, the Meerkat House, will open to the public Sunday.

“The new exhibit is quite amazing,” zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith said in a news release. “It features a naturalistic habitat with desert sand dunes, termite mound replicas, nest boxes, and specially made tunnel systems. We are also working on setting up nest box cameras that will provide an up-close look at the meerkat tunnels throughout the exhibit.”

The Meerkat House was transformed from the former Komodo Island exhibit.