Saskatoon zoo's home for reptiles, amphibians and fish reopens

Renovations at the Affinity Learning Centre in the Forestry Farm Park & Zoo are nearly complete, according to the city.

“We have completely redesigned the layout of the Affinity Learning Centre and added some really amazing exhibits,” Jeff Mitchell, the zoo manager said.

The renovated facility will be home to:

Poison Dart Frogs

Hermann’s Tortoise

Ball Python

Western Tiger Salamander

Axolotl

Garter Snake

Blue-tongued Skink

Cichlids from Lake Malawi, Africa

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is by donation until the end of March.