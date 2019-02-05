

CTV Saskatoon





If you think it’s too cold outside, it turns out animals don’t like these frigid temperatures either.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo will be closing the zoo doors until Friday as temperatures continue to plummet.

Zoo officials say they will be moving some animals indoors, while others will be given more straw and protection from the wind.

Officials also say this is the first time the zoo has been closed for an extended period of time due to the cold weather. The park will remain open.