Saskatoon youth can get COVID-19 shot at Prairieland this weekend
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 10:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- Elementary and high school students 12 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon this weekend.
The student walk-in clinic at Prairieland Hall E will be open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The clinic is also open to eligible parents and caregivers of those students.
It is administering the Pfizer vaccine.
