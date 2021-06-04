SASKATOON -- Elementary and high school students 12 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon this weekend.

The student walk-in clinic at Prairieland Hall E will be open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The clinic is also open to eligible parents and caregivers of those students.

It is administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Wait times are listed here.