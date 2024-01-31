Saskatoon YMCA names DeeAnn Mercier new CEO

The YMCA of Saskatoon has chosen a new chief executive officer.

DeeAnn Mercier has been named the successor to Dean Dodge, who served 10 years in the role.

Mercier most recently served as executive director of the Broadway Business Improvement District.

Prior to that, she was the communications director for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.

“Becoming the new CEO of the YMCA is a tremendous opportunity to help strengthen our community, inspire positive change and shape the future of Saskatoon,’ Mercier said in a press release.

“With a young family myself, I know the enormous need for affordable childcare spaces, before-and-after school care, and the many other health and wellness programs the YMCA provides."

The board of the YMCA says they’re excited to have Mercier join the team as CEO.

“DeeAnn’s energy and experience and her love for community will amplify our organization’s profile and positive impact on families in the Saskatoon community,” added Mike McKague, Chair of the Board of the YMCA of Saskatoon.

The YMCA of Saskatoon has been serving the city for over 115 years. Mercier says she’s excited to work for an organization with such a storied history.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and responsibility of leading the team at the YMCA, driven by the belief that together, we can help all people thrive in our community.”

Mercier will officially begin her new role on Feb.20.