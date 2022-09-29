Saskatoon worker's serious injury results in $50,000 fine for company

A worker's serious injury has resulted in a hefty fine for a Saskatoon company.

In March 2020, the worker suffered serious injuries after their coveralls became tangled in the spindles of a boring mill, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

On Sept. 14, Industrial Machine & Manufacturing Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of the province's workplace health and safety regulations, the ministry said.

The Saskatoon firm was ordered to pay $50,000 in fines.