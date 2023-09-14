Saskatoon Wonderhub reduces hours, increases rates due to rising costs

The Saskatoon Wonderhub is reducing its hours of operation and increasing its rates.

"Like most non-profit organizations and businesses in our community, Wonderhub is experiencing rising costs due to inflation and other factors," Nutrien Wonderhub CEO Leah Brodie said in an email announcing the change to families and supporters.

"These changes are necessary to sustain our ability to continue to deliver the exceptional experiences, exhibits, and educational programs that have made Wonderhub a cherished institution within our community."

Starting Oct. 3, the children's museum, which contains numerous play structures and offers activities for kids, will move from a 6 p.m. to a 4:30 p.m. close time.

Daily rates will increase from $8.50 to $9.50 per person and the cost of a six-month family pass will increase from $160 to $175. The cost of an annual family pass will remain $250.

In her message, Brodie said the changes come after a "careful analysis of visitor patterns."

"The decision to implement these changes was not taken lightly," she said.

Brodie says in 2022-23, general admission and memberships made up nearly half of the Wonderhub’s total revenue.

The children's museum saw nearly 110,000 visits over that period, according to Brodie.

In her message, Brodie notes that there is still an option to borrow a "Discovery Pass" from Frances Morrison Central Library, Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library and Mayfair Library.

The pass provides free admission for up to six people.