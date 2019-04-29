Last weekend was ground zero for Marcia Steuart’s musical training.

She had never played an instrument or taken lessons, but by the end of the All Grown Up Girls’ Rock Camp in Saskatoon she had found a new pastime, she said.

“I’ve had so much fun it’s been really therapeutic for me. When I first started it didn’t seem possible that I could actually play an instrument in two days and we’re kind of killing it.”

Steuart played drums for her band Mary and the Magdalenas. She was encouraged by her daughter to come out to Girls’ Rock Camp and see what she can do, she said.

The All Grown Up Girls’ Rock Camp invited women over the age of 19 to come out, pick an instrument, form a band with other rookies and have some fun. Participants formed five bands and following rehearsals at Queen’s House they performed live in front of friends and family at Amigo’s Cantina Sunday night.

The camp serves as a main fundraiser for the Girls’ Rock Camp happening in July.