SASKATOON -- The men’s and women’s finals at the 50th annual Gold Broom broomball tournament were nailbiters, providing an exciting finish to a historic year in the tournament’s history.

The Saskatoon Flyers took home the women’s trophy after defeating the Odessa Storm in overtime 3-2.

The Odessa Renegades won in the men’s pool, also 3-2, but required two periods of overtime to defeat the Bruno Axemen.

Organizers say this year went very well, and they were happy to be celebrating 50 years of hosting the tournament.

Now that this tournament is out of the way, those in the broomball community like coach Ray Bender of the Bruno Axemen are looking forward to April, where they will be host to a national tournament.

"Nationals are taking place in Saskatoon from April 1st to the 4th and it's being held at the new Merlis Belsher Place," Bender said.

Teams from nearly every province will be participating in the tournament.