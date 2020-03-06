A Saskatoon resident is raising concerns about people possibly hunting within city limits.

"There was an arrow found in 2016 park spring cleaning," said Julia Adamson in a letter to Saskatoon City Council.

In the letter, Adamson said while she first considered the arrow a "one-off", she claims she

Adamson is asking councillors to craft a bylaw to make hunting illegal within city limits because none currently exists.

"Quite a few City of Saskatoon staff were amazed that there was not already a bylaw in place," Adamson said in the letter.

In an emailed statement to CTV News from the city's solicitor Cindy Yelland, she says while there is currently no specific bylaw pertaining to hunting within city limits, provincial legislation would apply.

"The city does not have a bylaw provision that specifically prohibits hunting on city land. However, pursuant to provincial legislation, anyone wishing to do so would need permission," Yelland said.

According to Yelland, the city has never been asked for granted permission to an individual wishing to hunt.

