SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon woman is $1.3 million richer after winning the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) Smoke Signals jackpot.

“It’s amazing. And awesome, and unbelievable. And just still so surreal,” Debbie Vidal said in a news release.

She won the top tier progressive jackpot at Gold Eagle Casino in North Battleford on Monday.

Vidal said she plans to spend some of her winnings getting the family together for Christmas and to do something warm and wonderful.

The Smoke Signal jackpot is a SIGA-wide progressive jackpot that links 51 slot machines at all seven casinos.