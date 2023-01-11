Saskatoon woman who fell prey to rental scam gets money back, thanks to a stranger's donation

A Saskatoon woman who was scammed for $1,450 while trying to rent a basement suite in November has gotten her money back, thanks to the generosity of someone she had never met.

Jade Fillion, 23, was trying to rent a basement suite on rentals.ca. After driving by the suite to check that the photos matched up, she agreed to e-transfer three separate payments to the person on the listing to cover the first month’s rent and damage deposit, totalling $1,450.

“The day I messaged her, her email disappeared and it was gone,” said Fillion.

“I started panicking because I mean, someone has your $1,450 and you're not sure what you're going to do.”

After sharing her story with CTV News, Regina mortgage broker Jason Dornstauder reached out to wanting to help Fillion with the funds.

“He just said he would like to pay it forward for the new year and he'd hoped that someone would do that for him as well if he was in that situation,” she said.

Fillion says she received an e-transfer from Dornstauder for the full amount of $1,450.

“I really, really appreciated it, it was crazy that somebody actually reached out and was willing to help me.”