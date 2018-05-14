A Saskatoon woman is asking the city to put plaques on bridges in an effort to discourage suicide attempts.

Katie Salmers is proposing the plaques include a message of hope and support, along with a crisis intervention phone number.

Salmers said she was inspired by the idea after moving into an apartment with a view of the Broadway Bridge and constantly witnessing emergency crews responding to people in distress on the bridge.

“You hear the sirens and you see the boats in the water and when you see that every single year, it really does start to become this burden. You wonder what you can do to help,” Salmers told CTV News.

Saskatoon police said they responded to 21 suicide attempts around bridges from May 2017 to April 30, 2018.

To see if the signage is feasible, Salmers has met with her city councillor, Cynthia Block. Salmers said Block has been receptive to the sign idea.

“The next steps we are looking at is if this is something we can put in place with sign legislation. And if we do choose to go forward, what crisis line we’d like to see on the signs,” Salmers said.

Salmers said she knows the proposed signs will not completely deter suicide, but said if the signs could save even just one life, it would be worth it.

“I know that it’s an uncomfortable topic that not a lot of people like thinking about, but I think it’s worth exploring — before it happens to someone close to you,” Salmers said.