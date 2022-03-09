Saskatoon woman says WestJet left her waiting 6 months for $5,600 refund
Karen Laporte says she’s been waiting nearly nine months to receive a refund from WestJet for her cancelled trip.
“I know there's so many more people out there that they owe money to," she told CTV News.
“I'm tempted not to fly WestJet again.”
Laporte and her late partner Burgess Samletzki made it a tradition to fly to the Dominican Republic every March to celebrate their birthdays; Burgess’ was at the beginning of the month, Karen’s is at the end.
Like many travellers' plans, the couple's were cancelled in 2020.
“The pandemic happened and we were not allowed to go, they weren't recommending travel, so we cancelled our trip and WestJet gave us credit,” said Laporte.
The credit, she says, was about $5,600, which they planned to use when they were able to travel again.
In May 2021 Samletzki was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He died in October after cancer spread to his lungs, Laporte said.
That's when Uniglobe, Laporte's travel agency, applied for the refund on her behalf, according to Laporte
Once the ball was in WestJet's court, Laporte said the process was frustratingly slow.
“Six months pass, almost six months, and you hear nothing, absolutely nothing,” she said.
Laporte kept in contact with her travel agent throughout that time.
“I said 'We have an estate to settle, and it's too much.' I said 'We have bills to pay and this would really help a lot' so she said she would reach out to them again.”
A spokesperson with Uniglobe in Saskatoon said they “escalated” Laporte’s concerns
“We let our guest escalation team at WestJet know that it was taking too long, and it needed to be looked at much more quickly,” the spokesperson said.
A statement to CTV News from WestJet said after looking into the file, the information provided on the forms wasn’t complete, which caused the additional delays in processing.
“An email was sent to the guest on February 26, 2022, to advise them of this, and requesting them to resubmit the form which has since been rectified,” the statement said.
Laporte said the email was sent to Samletzki, which she says is another mistake on the part of WestJet because they knew he had died.
“Clerical errors can happen, I get that, but it's been six months and it's too much,” she said.
Laporte says WestJet called her on Tuesday morning telling her a cheque would be in the mail, but believes action after she told them she would be speaking with CTV News about the issue.
“It's just not right that I have heard from them now, they're issuing a cheque,” she said. “But it wasn't until I threatened to go to the media that any action was taken and it's so frustrating.”
Laporte says the situation and the delay in getting a refund for such a large sum of money has her rethinking the way she makes her travel plans.
“You don't get to pay for your trip six months after you take it, you have to pay, and when it was no fault of ours that we couldn't go on the trip,” she said.
“Why can't reimbursement come in a more timely fashion? It's just not fair.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Does sharing images of Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions?
The Geneva Conventions protect prisoners of war against 'public curiosity,' but does that include sharing videos of detainees on social media? Head to CTVNews.ca to see what the experts have to say.
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Is it too early to lift mask mandates? The head of Ontario's COVID-19 science table thinks so
Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table, says it is too early to be sure we can safely lift mask mandates in Ontario, as we don’t have the data on whether lifting vaccine mandates has affected case levels or not.
Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Record-high gas prices: How to blunt the impact on your wallet
Canadians can expect even more sticker shock at the pumps in the coming days with the price of gas set to climb again thanks to tighter sanctions on Russian oil. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can reduce the impact on their daily budget as prices soar.
Regina
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Executive Committee proposes bylaw calling for mandatory lead pipe replacement
Executive Committee has put forward a bylaw that would make it mandatory for owners of private properties to replace their lead water pipes.
-
Province taking further steps to address addictions problem
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction will operate a program that provides at risk youth with non-judgmental supports and services.
Winnipeg
-
Here's how much housing prices have changed over the last 25 years in Winnipeg
Over the past 25 years, Winnipeg has seen many different changes, from its growing population, to the return of the Winnipeg Jets, to the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way Winnipeggers live.
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed four times this winter: RCMP
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed four times according to RCMP
-
Winnipeg content creator launches fundraiser for Ukraine, goal reached within the first hour
A content creator in Winnipeg is using her platform to help raise money for Ukraine and has already surpassed her total by a wide margin.
Calgary
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
'Omicron is not the final variant': Some front line workers cautious over dropping COVID-19 rules
Approximately 750 Alberta Health Services' employees, who are on leave without pay because of their choice not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, will be allowed back to work by the end of this month.
Edmonton
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issue
Albertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta fire department, city, face lawsuit by female firefighters alleging abuse
A proposed class-action lawsuit against an Alberta city alleges its fire department is systemically discriminating against female firefighters and the abuse is going unchecked by leadership.
-
Premier Kenney getting his own call-in show; Alberta purchases radio ads
Alberta's premier will soon be the focus of a new radio show airing in Edmonton and Calgary, where he will take screened calls from Albertans on "a wide range of issues and topics."
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Gas prices could drop by 15 cents a litre on Friday as market volatility continues: analyst
The price of a litre of gasoline is expected to jump another six cents at midnight but there could be relief on the horizon, according to one industry analyst.
-
39-year-old man charged in hate-motivated vandalism of Ukrainian bakery in Etobicoke
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hate crime investigation into the repeated vandalism of a Ukrainian bakery in Etobicoke over the past month.
Ottawa
-
With mask mandates dropping, the choice will be in the hands of individuals
Opinions differ on whether dropping the mask mandate in Ontario is a good idea. Regardless, come March 21, it will be up to individuals to choose whether or not to keep wearing them.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths announced, highest single-day total in weeks
B.C. saw more than a dozen COVID-19-related deaths added to its total on Wednesday, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
'Some people won't come back': Displaced Lytton, B.C., residents worry for community's future
A few Lytton, B.C., residents are still trying to sift through debris on properties that were once their homes, searching for treasured items that may have somehow survived last summer’s wildfire.
-
Clandestine drug lab discovered after flames put out at house in West Vancouver: police
Police say a clandestine drug lab was discovered when the flames were extinguished at the scene of a West Vancouver house fire earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Air Canada flight from Dominican Republic cancelled after bomb threat
Passengers on a flight from Punta Cana to Montreal were shuttled back to the airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat via Airdrop caused a flight to be cancelled. The airline said it was not a 'credible' threat.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm could dump significant snow for parts of Quebec this weekend
The spring equinox is just over a week away but eastern Canada is bracing for another winter storm. A system moving up from the United States is expected to bring Gulf moisture into Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
-
'I'm supporting them as much as I can': Quebec doctor caring for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
The 35-year-old father of two left his family in Quebec to join the humanitarian effort along the border with Poland where upwards of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees are crossing every day.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
B.C. health officials say five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Island Health region Wednesday.
-
Car seized after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Parksville, B.C.
Police say a vehicle that's believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a cyclist in Parksville, B.C., has been seized.
-
'Just isn't sustainable': More family doctors leave practice in Greater Victoria
With thousands of patients struggling to find a family doctor on the South Island, physicians who have or are planning to leave say it doesn't make their decision easy.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Northern Ontario
-
New North Bay casino opens with lineup
North Bay’s new casino opened Wednesday afternoon to a long line outside the door as gamers waited patiently to hit the slots and card tables.
-
Sudbury making progress in helping homeless
Greater Sudbury city officials say they are making progress in addressing the homelessness crisis and getting people the help they need, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
-
West Nipissing man charged with sexually assaulting a young person
A 28-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged in a sexual assault case involving a young person under the age of 16, police say.
London
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Charges laid, OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
Dr. Summers was hired as the Health Unit’s Associate Medical Officer of Health in July of 2018.