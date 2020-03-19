SASKATOON -- As Saskatoon woman says someone in her building is refusing to self-isolate after travelling abroad.

Judith Ryan says a woman in her building, King Edward Place, recently returned from California, and despite recommendations isn’t self-isolating.

Ryan says the building’s caretaker talked to the woman and advised that she self-isolate after hearing that she recently travelled outside of the country.

However the woman is walking around the building, going out for shopping and living her life normally because she feels fine, according to Ryan.

“I then tried to contact a number of health agencies in the city to see what could be done. Obviously they’re so inundated I couldn’t get through to anyone." Ryan said.

Social distancing and self-isolation are two recommended ways to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Self-isolation is required for 14 days after returning from travel to areas with widespread sustained transmission of COVID-19 or exposure to a person with COVID-19, the province says.

Ryan worries about the rest of the residents at King Edward Place as it is a senior’s housing building.

Ryan believes that it is going to take a group effort to help reduce the number of cases, and she stresses the importance of self-isolating and social distancing.

"I don’t know how people can think ‘it’s not me, it’s not going to be me.’ People are silly ducks. The only way in which were going to get control of this is if people work together."

The building is operated by Saskatoon Housing Authority; a spokesperson was not available for comment.