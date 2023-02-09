Saskatoon woman's lost wedding ring revealed in parking lot snow melt

Without the unseasonably warm weather one Saskatoon woman would likely still be missing her set of three wedding bands.

Kaitlyn Sundell was running errands around the city on Monday, stopping at Costco, Sobeys and another wholesaler, when she realized her rings had fallen off.

She desperately tried to retrace her steps.

“I went into all the stores, searched the parking lots, didn’t find anything, came back in the evening and searched again.”

Her husband even collected buckets of snow from those parking lots and took them home to melt it. They thought the ring fell into the snow it might turn up in the melt-water.

Sundell persisted, doubtful the ring would be found. The set was worth thousands, but had even more sentimental value to her.

She tried posting photos of the lost rings on the Costco Saskatoon Facebook Page.

The timing was impeccable, because “40 minutes to an hour later, somebody had messaged me asking for me to call them,” she said.

“She found them at Sobeys just in a parking stall right in front of the doors. She found two of the rings, the main ring and one of the bands,” she says.

“I’m so thankful that she returned them to me, we’re shocked that we got them back.”

Ecstatic that at least two thirds of the set were found, she kept checking with stores to see if the last piece had turned up anywhere.

Then, after an interview with CTV on Wednesday afternoon she went into Sobeys to ask staff if anything was turned in. She left disappointed.

But then, as Sundell walked past the same spot where the woman on Facebook found the first two pieces, she looked down at the melting slush and gravel.

There embedded in that melting ice – there it was - the third band of her wedding set.

Sundell is expecting her third child any day and says it’s surprising that the rings are loose, but regardless, she won’t be wearing them again until they fit properly.