SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man who broke into her home Wednesday night.

Around 10:05 p.m. a 61-year-old woman reported that a man had assaulted her with a shovel inside her home in the 300 block of Avenue L North, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The man left with her purse, wallet and cell phone before officers arrived, police said in the release.

The woman was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

The suspect was five-foot-six and wore a grey and black top, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.