Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon woman recovering after colliding with parked vehicle

    A 71-year-old Saskatoon woman is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a parked vehicle in the 700 block of McKercher Drive.

    First responders were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The Saskatoon Fire Department says the woman was trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived and had to be removed.

    The driver suffered from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and she was transported to hospital, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    Officers set up a detour around the scene on Monday evening while crews dealt with the crash.

    Police say they believe the woman had a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

