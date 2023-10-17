Saskatoon woman recovering after colliding with parked vehicle
A 71-year-old Saskatoon woman is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a parked vehicle in the 700 block of McKercher Drive.
First responders were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The Saskatoon Fire Department says the woman was trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived and had to be removed.
The driver suffered from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and she was transported to hospital, according to a Saskatoon police news release.
Officers set up a detour around the scene on Monday evening while crews dealt with the crash.
Police say they believe the woman had a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.
