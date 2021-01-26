SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon woman is hoping her passion can help support mental health.

Hannah Souster is putting matters into her own hands by raising money for Bell Let's Talk by selling homemade scrunchies.

It all started when Souster lost her job in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With time to spare she decided to take up sewing again.

She watched several YouTube tutorials on how to make scrunchies and her business, Hannah's Creations-Sew Much More, was born.

This year she has a specific goal on how she can make a different difference with her creations.

"I kinda thought to myself it would be pretty cool if I could do something like scrunchies or masks that relates to Bell Let's Talk and that I can donate money to them," Souster explains.

100 per cent of the proceeds of her white and blue scrunchies will go towards Bell Let's Talk, an annual mental health initiative that aims to erase the stigma and create open discussions about mental illness.

It's a cause that's close to her heart and something she stems from her own life.

"I have struggled with mental health my whole life and it's something I'm very passionate about and I would love to make a difference in anyway possible," Souster says.

Selling her scrunchies for $5 each, Soustas has already raised $50. Surpassing her initial goal she's hoping to raise $100 by Thursday.

Souster is selling the blue or white scrunchies through her Facebook page.

The response to her scrunchie initiative on social media has been all positive.

"I've got a lot of comments on how like that's super important and I wasn't necessarily doing it for the coverage, I'm doing it because it's super important to me and it's something I've wanted to do for a while"

A spur of the moment idea, Soustas plans to turn this mental health initiative into an annual event and put her sewing machine to work a couple weeks earlier so she can create more supply.

Bell Let's Talk day is in on Thursday and for every text, call (using Bell services), or social media hashtag with #BellLetsTalk, Bell will donate 5 cents towards mental health initiatives.