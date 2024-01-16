Saskatoon woman loses garage door and sentimental items due to car boosting incident

A Saskatoon woman is sharing her story about an incident in her driveway involving a tow truck that left her without a garage door and a pile of damaged sentimental property.

Margaret Peters wasn’t harmed physically and is choosing to remain positive and not become unhinged about the whole thing.

Peters is now dealing with a mess in her garage.

It all began Saturday when her vehicle wouldn’t start so she called a tow truck.

“The boosting truck decided to move my vehicle in my garage,” Peters told CTV News.

She was standing in front of her vehicle while the boosting was happening.

(Courtesy: Margaret Peters)

“I had moved out from in front of the car and all of a sudden it decided to enter the garage,” she recalled.

The driver didn’t have the tow truck in park according to Peters and so it jolted forward slamming into her vehicle, sending it through the garage door.

“It was a huge bang. My body just shook. It was like, oh my goodness, what runs through your head when you see all this,” she says.

Then her first thought.

“Thank goodness I wasn’t in front.”

Then, thoughts shifted to her mom’s belongings in the garage, they’ve been here since her death in August.

“My garage is filled with my mom’s things that I was sorting through, my grandma’s antique china,” she said.

All were sentimental items that she said are now unsalvageable.

“Things happen in this cold, and in Saskatchewan we’ve got to be ready for it.”

She was informed that the driver no longer works for the company which didn’t want to be identified and management has been working hard to make things right.

“They came immediately and put ply board on, and they’ve been so far so upfront with time.”

While she’s sad about losing the items from her mom, she’s realistic she can’t get them back.

“These things happen that throw your life a curveball and you can’t to anything but laugh about it after.”