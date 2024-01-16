Saskatoon woman loses garage door and sentimental items due to car boosting incident
A Saskatoon woman is sharing her story about an incident in her driveway involving a tow truck that left her without a garage door and a pile of damaged sentimental property.
Margaret Peters wasn’t harmed physically and is choosing to remain positive and not become unhinged about the whole thing.
Peters is now dealing with a mess in her garage.
It all began Saturday when her vehicle wouldn’t start so she called a tow truck.
“The boosting truck decided to move my vehicle in my garage,” Peters told CTV News.
She was standing in front of her vehicle while the boosting was happening.
(Courtesy: Margaret Peters)
“I had moved out from in front of the car and all of a sudden it decided to enter the garage,” she recalled.
The driver didn’t have the tow truck in park according to Peters and so it jolted forward slamming into her vehicle, sending it through the garage door.
“It was a huge bang. My body just shook. It was like, oh my goodness, what runs through your head when you see all this,” she says.
Then her first thought.
“Thank goodness I wasn’t in front.”
Then, thoughts shifted to her mom’s belongings in the garage, they’ve been here since her death in August.
“My garage is filled with my mom’s things that I was sorting through, my grandma’s antique china,” she said.
All were sentimental items that she said are now unsalvageable.
“Things happen in this cold, and in Saskatchewan we’ve got to be ready for it.”
She was informed that the driver no longer works for the company which didn’t want to be identified and management has been working hard to make things right.
“They came immediately and put ply board on, and they’ve been so far so upfront with time.”
While she’s sad about losing the items from her mom, she’s realistic she can’t get them back.
“These things happen that throw your life a curveball and you can’t to anything but laugh about it after.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Notley resignation: Alberta NDP leader says 'no intention' of running for the party federally
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Trump glowers and gestures in court, then leaves to campaign as sex abuse defamation trial opens
Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that another jury had already decided that the former president sexually abused a columnist in the 1990s.
Next Republican debate cancelled after Nikki Haley says she'll only participate if Donald Trump does
ABC News on Tuesday cancelled the next Republican presidential debate after Nikki Haley said she wouldn't participate unless former President Donald Trump takes part in it, leaving Gov. Ron DeSantis as the only candidate committed to Thursday's event in New Hampshire.
Canada 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply, health minister says after meeting with U.S. officials
Health Minister Mark Holland has told U.S. officials Canada is disappointed with the FDA's decision to allow the import of some Canadian prescription drugs and that the country 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply.
China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump
China's population dropped by 2 million people in 2023 in the second straight annual drop as births fell and deaths jumped.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
-
Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL
Tim Reid, the President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) has been removed following a unanimous vote from the organization's board.
Winnipeg
-
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaints over Manitoba election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
These 'udderly' adorable Highland cows are stealing the spotlight in Manitoba
The cows at Highland Bullrush Acres in Manitoba's Interlake region are 'udderly' adorable' – a part of a heritage breed of cattle 'moo-ving' up in popularity right now thanks in part to TikTok.
-
Gas prices helping keep inflation rates low in Manitoba
New numbers from Statistics Canada reveal Manitoba has the lowest inflation rate of any province across the country.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
-
Deep freeze loosens its icy grip in Calgary revealing some new challenges
It's amazing how warm -10 C can feel after days where temperatures flirted with -40 C. With the more moderate winter temperatures, many emerged from their homes to stretch their legs and breathe air that is far less piercing to their lungs.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Edmonton councillors approve Sohi's 'housing and houselessness emergency' declaration
Following two days of heated meetings and passionate debate, Edmonton City Council has declared an emergency on housing and homelessness.
-
Edmonton man charged with robbing 5 banks in 10 weeks
Police say they have captured a man who robbed five Edmonton-area banks in about 10 weeks.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Mayor's office says Chow 'did not request an increase' amid calls for her to reject pay bump
Mayor Olivia Chow does not want a salary increase, her office says, after a taxpayer's advocacy group called on her to reject a pay bump included in the city's proposed budget.
-
TDSB defends how it responded to reports of asbestos at middle school
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is defending the way it responded to reports of asbestos discovered at a middle school in the city’s east end, even as some parents raise concerns that they weren’t notified sooner.
Ottawa
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentence
Ottawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
OPP looking for people who interacted with couple charged with murder, sexual assault in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking to hear from anyone who might have interacted with two people facing first-degree murder and sexual assault charges in Carleton Place, Ont.
Vancouver
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
Surrey mayor says police ran $26M deficit, union slams 'misinformation'
The mayor of Surrey has accused the city's municipal police force of running a $26 million budget deficit last year – a claim the Surrey Police Union characterized as "misinformation."
-
B.C. Mountie gets year of house arrest for abusing position to pursue women
A Surrey RCMP officer who pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of trust received his sentence on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Q&A: French language minister defends new regulations for Quebec storefronts
Quebec's minister of the French language, Jean-François Roberge, joined CTV News Montreal to explain the new regulations for commercial signs and to respond to concerns about the cost associated with these new rules being passed onto businesses.
-
Poulin scores winner, PWHL Montreal beats New York 3-2 for first win at home
Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal as Montreal edged New York 3-2 for its first win on home ice in Professional Women’s Hockey League action Tuesday night at Place Bell.
Vancouver Island
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
B.C. rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds amid cold snap
Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like a bomb in their chest': N.B. woman heads to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time
A New Brunswick woman is going to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
-
Anticipation grows for multi-million dollar Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick
There’s a lot of buzz in northern New Brunswick as people wait to see whether someone will win a $7.3 million jackpot in Chase the Ace Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. residents, experts react to inflation hike
On Tuesday, in the Consumer Price Index Report, it was announced that Canada's inflation rate spiked 3.4 per cent last month, up from 3.1 per cent in November – northern Ontarians react.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
-
Interim Timmins police chief attends first police board meeting in 20 years
The Timmins Police Service is not only recruiting a dozen sworn officers, but it's also on the search for a new chief. Interim Police Chief Denis Lavoie has been called out of retirement, but he expects someone will take over in March.
London
-
'Dangerously cold wind chills' in store for the Forest City
An extreme cold warning remains in effect as 'bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills' will send the London region plunging into a deep freeze on Wednesday.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
-
Councillors spar over process to award 12.5 per cent pay raises to deputy mayor and budget chair
More money, more problems — even at city hall. Concerns about transparency dominated debate about increasing the financial compensation paid to councillors appointed to the roles of deputy mayor and budget chair.