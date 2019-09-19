A Saskatoon woman is warning others about the potential dangers of bat attacks after she was scratched by one of the creatures outside her home.

Mickyala O'Conner hears bat sounds coming from the roofline of her apartment building every night and it hasn't bothered her much until a recent attack.

"It seemed like it flew directly into my face and I put my hand up to block it and it ended up scratching my hand," she told CTV News."

She quickly got vaccinated for rabies. She hopes parents in her apartment complex speak to their kids about bats.

Bat rescuer Melanie Elliott said: "There's no reason for bats to attack humans, they're looking for insects, however if they're sleepy or cold and your disturbing them they might not be as quick as they normally are."

Bats normally fly erratically so they are often thought to be attacking, but that's rarely the case, she said.

"We do have four or five cases of rabies a year in Saskatoon and that's normal."