SASKATOON -- A woman is facing charges after fleeing from police after officers found her hiding under a deck.

Just after midnight on Oct. 12, members of the Community Mobilization Unit spotted a vehicle in the area of 19th Street West and Avenue R. Police said officers recognized the vehicle from a previous police pursuit. Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop.

In a news release police said a tire deflation device was successfully used at Avenue D and 22nd Street, however, the suspect vehicle continued southbound on the Idylwyld Drive freeway. That’s when police said the pursuit ended due to concerns over public safety.

Police said officers located the abandoned vehicle a short time later in the 100 block of Adelaide Street East and with the help of a police dog unit, a woman was located hiding under a deck at a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street East.

The woman, 20, has been charged with dangerous driving, evading police and breaching court conditions. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.