Saskatoon woman facing murder charge appears in court

A woman accused of killing a Saskatoon man made her first court appearance on Monday morning.

Ryah Sorenson, 20, was taken into custody on Friday evening after police were called to a residence on the 1600 block of 7th Street East and found 37-year-old Adam Willett dead.

Sorenson was later charged with second-degree murder in Willett’s death.

She appeared in provincial court this morning.

Her next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Adam Willett, 37, was found dead in an apartment in an apartment on the 1600 block of 7th Street East on Friday. Photo: Facebook / Megan Macdonald