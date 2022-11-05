Saskatoon woman facing murder charge after death of 23-year-old: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman after another woman died after receiving serious injuries.

Police were called out to a business in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

When they arrived they found a 23-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by the responding officers and Medavie Health Services West, she died,” SPS said in a news release.

Police say the two woman were known to each other.

According to police data, this is the seventh homicide of the year for Saskatoon.

The investigation is currently ongoing, according to SPS.

Anyone with information or cell phone video of the incident has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.