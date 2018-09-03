A 21 year-old woman is facing charges after an impaired driving accident that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 2:46 a.m. Monday morning Saskatoon Police responded to a 911 call described as frantic.

The call came from the 400 block of Confederation Drive, where a 22 year-old man was found pinned under a vehicle.

It took about nine officers to lift the vehicle off the injured man. Saskatoon Fire Department then helped to get the man out from under the vehicle.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene, and faces charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Police are continuing to investigate, and ask that the public avoid the area.