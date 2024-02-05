Saskatoon woman faces first-degree murder charge

A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a first-degree murder charge after police discovered a body in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday and an officer shot one of the residents.

Officers executed a search warrant of the home in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday related to a report of aggravated assault involving firearms.

During the incident, one officer shot a 34-year-old man outside the home. Police say he is in stable condition and the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.

In a news release on Monday, SIRT said the man was shot while the tactical unit had the home surrounded. Two people left the home without incident.

Around 2:19 a.m., SIRT says a third man emerged and “a confrontation with police occurred,” during which a Saskatoon police officer shot the man.

Paramedics took him to hospital where he remains, SIRT said.

The civilian police watchdog said it would not release any more information until its investigation report was complete, which is supposed to be within 90 days of the investigation ending.

Two women were arrested on scene, with 32-year-old Chantal Lee McLaren now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

McLaren is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Police say the identity of the homicide victim will be released following an autopsy, which is scheduled for Tuesday.