Saskatoon woman embraces 'duty' of helping Ukrainian refugees

Tireless work is being done behind the scenes in Saskatchewan to help with the potential influx of Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.

“Every second day there is someone new contacting me asking if I can help them,” Viktoriia Marko said.

Marko now lives in Saskatoon but lived in Ukraine until five years ago. She’s now answering calls from people in Ukraine who want to get to safety in Canada but face many challenges, such as limited English.

She’s helping the Trojan family arrange safe passage out of Ukraine and escape the increasing dangers of the war.

“If I have this expertise, knowledge, why not help? It’s my duty,” Marko said.

She’s working to expedite the paperwork for the Trojans and others, saying she knows the process well having just gone through it herself.

The Trojans consist of Volodomyr, three children between seven and 12, and Oksana, who is expecting a baby in less than a month. They live in Marko’s home city of Sambir in western Ukraine.

“I don’t know if they will be able to come on time. They are trying to book their appointment at the biometric centre today but they are not able,” Marko says.

That’s because they face long lines and red tape, she said.

“They want to be safe and they want to give the best to their children and it’s not safe at all.”

Marko has filled out about 14 applications, each taking about three hours. She said she’ll continue to put in the hours without question.

“I feel it’s my responsibility because I immigrated to Canada five years ago and I have lots of family there and I worry about my country.”