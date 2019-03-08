

Nicole Di Donato, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon resident Kia Powery was shocked when she rolled up the rim a month ago and found that she won more than a coffee or donut.

Powery was the grand prize winner of one of 40 2019 Jeep Compass SUVs. She was handed the keys to her new car Friday morning at the Tim Horton’s on Preston Avenue South.

Before this, Powery never considered herself lucky.

“I never win anything – the most I’ve ever won is a soccer tournament,” she said. “I don't buy the lottery, I barely drink hot drinks during Roll Up the Rim and I really don't have that much luck in general. So, it was pretty crazy to come here on a whim, get a hot drink, just because my girlfriend said she wanted one and ended up winning a Jeep.”

The company circulated 33,938,640 cups in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut. The odds of winning one of the Jeeps is 1 in 6,630,705.

The first person Powery told was her girlfriend who was with her and then her mother. Powery says she had trouble believing the news at first.

“Started with confusion because I didn’t really know what I had won, but then once I realized, it turned into a panic because I didn’t know what was next,” she said. “Then I went to work and I had to bottle up all of my excitement and contain it as much as possible and remain professional.”

This win came at the perfect time for Powery who says her previous car has been giving her trouble.

“I had to get my car boosted, my jumper cables snapped in the cold, I had to get a ride to work,” she said. “Every day since I won the Jeep, something else has gone wrong with my vehicle.”

With her past car horrors behind her, Powery plans on taking the Jeep on road trips across Canada. First stop? Banff, Alta.

Powery says she wants to bring her girlfriend and her dogs there to go hiking.

Off-roading, however, is not something she plans on doing.

“In high school, I grew up with kids that really enjoyed off-roading and one of my best friends had multiple Jeeps and I used to go off-roading with him all the time,” she said. “So, I do have experience, but I’m not going to do it.”

This isn’t the first time someone has won a car at this Tim Horton’s location. Last year, a family of three won a Honda Civic Sedan EX-T.

The contest runs until April 17, so Powery said others should continue trying their luck.

“The odds are still there,” she said. “Roll it up! I guarantee you will win something, even if it’s not a Jeep, hey a coffee gets you through the day.”