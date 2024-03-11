Saskatoon woman charged with the death of 1-year-old boy
A 42-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a one-year-old boy.
The Saskatoon Police Service said officers were called to investigate a sudden death at a home in the 100 block of Avenue T South just before noon on Saturday.
After investigation by officers in the major crime and forensic sections, 42-year-old Melanie O'Soup was charged with criminal negligence causing death.
During her first appearance in provincial court on Monday, the Crown said O'Soup was in the bathtub with her son when she fell asleep and he died.
She will be held in custody until her next court appearance on Wednesday morning.
