Saskatoon woman charged with manslaughter

A 33-year-old Saskatoon woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year.

Investigators charged the woman with manslaughter for the May 27 death of David Dustyhorn, according to a police news release.

She is expected to appear before a justice of the peace on Wednesday evening.

On the evening of May 27, police were called to a Confederation Place apartment with the report of an injured man.

Dustyhorn, 33, was taken to Royal University Hospital but later died of his injuries.

In a statement to media at the time of the killing, police said they had arrested a 33-year-old woman in the 100 block of Confederation Place and later released her from custody. Police have not yet said if this is the same woman.

David Dustyhorn (left) (Courtesy: Conley Funeral Home)

According to an online obituary, Dustyhorn was a generous man with a passion for soccer.

"When he played soccer, he played with heart."