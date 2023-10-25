Saskatoon woman charged with manslaughter

SASKATOON
    A 33-year-old Saskatoon woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year.

    Investigators charged the woman with manslaughter for the May 27 death of David Dustyhorn, according to a police news release.

    She is expected to appear before a justice of the peace on Wednesday evening.

    On the evening of May 27, police were called to a Confederation Place apartment with the report of an injured man.

    Dustyhorn, 33, was taken to Royal University Hospital but later died of his injuries.

    In a statement to media at the time of the killing, police said they had arrested a 33-year-old woman in the 100 block of Confederation Place and later released her from custody. Police have not yet said if this is the same woman.

    David Dustyhorn (left) (Courtesy: Conley Funeral Home)

    According to an online obituary, Dustyhorn was a generous man with a passion for soccer.

    "When he played soccer, he played with heart."

