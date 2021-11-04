Saskatoon woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in man's death
A police vehicle sits outside an Avenue X South apartment building on Nov, 2 2021. (CTV News)
Saskatoon -
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in a 52-year-old man's death.
The man was found dead by police early Tuesday morning after they were called to a home in 500 block of Avenue X South, according to Saskatoon Police Service.
The woman is charged with second-degree murder.
The victim and the accused were known to each other, according to police.