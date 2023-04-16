Saskatoon woman charged in early-morning stabbing in Aspen Ridge

A Saskatoon woman faces aggravated assault charges following a stabbing in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Bolstad Turn just after 5 a.m. with a report of a disturbance between two people who were known to each other, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Arriving officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Police said he was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, police said.