SASKATOON -- A 57-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing fraud and theft charges, accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from a provincial organization.

The charges were laid following a forensic audit and an investigation by the Saskatoon police Economic Crime Section.

Investigators determined the money was taken between January 2015 and September 2019.

The accused was arrested Thursday and charged with fraud and theft over $5,000 and using a forged document.