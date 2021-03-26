Advertisement
Saskatoon woman charged in alleged $25K fraud
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 11:52AM CST
Canadian $100 dollars bills are seen in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- A 57-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing fraud and theft charges, accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from a provincial organization.
The charges were laid following a forensic audit and an investigation by the Saskatoon police Economic Crime Section.
Investigators determined the money was taken between January 2015 and September 2019.
The accused was arrested Thursday and charged with fraud and theft over $5,000 and using a forged document.