Saskatoon police are searching for a 29-year-old woman and her two children.

Raylene Nepoose and her sons Damien, 12, and Scott, 5, were reported missing by a family member. Police say the missing family may be with a man named Harold Hansen.

They were last seen Friday morning in the 4200 block of Degeer Street, possibly leaving in a black Honda Odyssey van.

Raylene Nepoose is described as 5’10" tall, with a medium build and long brown hair.

Police say Damien is 5'0" tall, skinny, First Nations and has short hair.

Scott is described as 3'0" tall, First Nations and doesn't speak well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos of the family were not provided.