SASKATOON -- A 47-year-old woman was stabbed twice in the arm at her home in the Riversdale neighbourhood Saturday morning, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

It happened around 11:41 a.m. in the 200 block of Avenue D S.

The woman told officers she was stabbed by a family member, a news release said.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested nearby and transported to detention.

Police said she will be held until she is seen by a Justice of the Peace Saturday night.