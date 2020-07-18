Advertisement
Saskatoon woman allegedly stabbed at home by family member: police
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 2:09PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 47-year-old woman was stabbed twice in the arm at her home in the Riversdale neighbourhood Saturday morning, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
It happened around 11:41 a.m. in the 200 block of Avenue D S.
The woman told officers she was stabbed by a family member, a news release said.
She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested nearby and transported to detention.
Police said she will be held until she is seen by a Justice of the Peace Saturday night.