SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon woman says she finds Canada Revenue Agency's delay in alerting the victims of a security breach "frustrating."

Amy Andrew, is one of thousands of Canadians who had their CRA accounts compromised this month in a “credential stuffing” scheme, in which hackers used previously obtained personal information, such as logins and passwords, to access users’ online accounts.

"It was scary because I had no idea how they got that information and the login, I didn't know if it was something that I had done myself," Andrew told CTV News.

She said at one point she had received an email that "looked legitimate" and appeared to come from CRA.

"It had a note that my email had been removed from my account," Andrew said.

Andrew says time it took for CRA to notify the public about the breach added to her concern.

"There wasn't a release that it was a widespread hack for almost twelve days, which was, again, scary and frustrating," Andrew said.

According to a statement from their website, The CRA had over 5,000 CRA accounts that were targeted. Access to the affected accounts has been disabled to ensure safety and security.

The My Account section of the website is still currently unavailable.

--With files from CTV News.ca