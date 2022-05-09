Saskatoon woman accused of hate-motivated crime

Police have charged a woman with a hate-motivated offence in connection to an alleged incident at a Saskatoon library.

On May 2, around 1:40 p.m., a 23-year-old woman reported that she was confronted by a woman while at the Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library in the city's Riversdale neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

She said the 32-year-old woman chased her and used racial slurs before leaving the scene, police said in a news release.

The 32-year-old is charged with common assault. The alleged assault is considered hate or bias-motivated, SPS said.

Under Canada's criminal code, higher penalties can be imposed for a crime found to be motivated by hate or bias.