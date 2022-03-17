Saskatoon woman, 24, remembered for her 'spirit' after being found dead at Prince Albert snow dump

A Saskatoon woman is being remembered as a "warm person with a spirit, a heart, and a voice that was valuable to many people” by her family.

Taya Rae Anne Sinclair, 24, was found dead Tuesday at the snow dump area south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert, according to the Prince Albert Police Service. Her body was reported as burnt, police said.

She is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Sinclair had previously been reported as a missing person to Saskatoon Police Service on Monday.

In a statement, Sinclair's family asked for privacy.

"Taya was a young Indigenous woman - a granddaughter, a mother, a child and a dearly loved family member and friend. Life may take us down different paths, but the family would like to remind everyone that Taya mattered. She was a warm person with a spirit, a heart, and a voice that was valuable to many people," the statement said.

"The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and words of support. They ask that you please continue to hold them in your prayers as Taya makes her journey to the spirit world."

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section are investigating with the Chief Coroner’s Office and Saskatoon Police Service.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact police or Crime Stoppers.