SASKATOON -- A handful of Saskatoon organizations were awarded Saskatchewan Tourism awards for 2019.

On Nov. 10, Wanuskewin Heritage Park won three Tourism Saskatchewan Awards of Excellence for 2019 including Business of the Year. Nutrien Wonderhub captured Rookie of the Year. Mane Productions won the Fred Heal Tourism Ambassador award and Jenn Sharp, a Saskatoon-based writer won the Travel Media Award, according to a news release from provincial government.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park was nominated for a record five Tourism Saskatchewan awards.

The awards gala event was originally scheduled for April in Regina, however, due to the pandemic, the awards moved online and broadcast over Facebook Live.

Wanuskewin captured Business of the Year (over 20 employees), Gil Carduner Marketing Award, and Dr. Ernie Walker was awarded the Tourism Builder Award for his 40 year-legacy of education, and tourism excellence, the organization said in a news release.

“Wanuskewin is extremely proud to have been recognized with the incredible tourism leaders that have been nominated this year,” Wanuskewin CEO Darlene Brander said in the release.

“It is these dedicated and innovative professionals who help make our industry so resilient during these trying times. We are honoured to be included among them.”