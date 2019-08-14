Saskatoon weather for Thursday, Aug. 15: Expect a mix of sun and cloud
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:46PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:50AM CST
Expect a mix of sun and cloud Thursday with a high of 24 C.
Wind will be northwest at 20 km/h near noon.
There is a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers with risk of a thunderstorm.
Overnight, Saskatoon will see increasing clouds with a low of 13 C.
Friday is forecast to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.
Source: Environment Canada