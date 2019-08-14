

Expect a mix of sun and cloud Thursday with a high of 24 C.

Wind will be northwest at 20 km/h near noon.

There is a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers with risk of a thunderstorm.

Overnight, Saskatoon will see increasing clouds with a low of 13 C.

Friday is forecast to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Source: Environment Canada