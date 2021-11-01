Saskatoon wastewater samples show continued drop in COVID-19 levels

SASKATOON -

Signs of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater dropped 44 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

“This decrease in viral RNA load is indicative of a decrease in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks,” they said in their Monday update.

Levels are now back roughly to where they were in August, before a massive spike in September.

Prince Albert saw a drop of 40 per cent and North Battleford dropped 77 per cent.