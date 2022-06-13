Saskatoon wastewater researchers see rise in COVID-19, levels remain low

The viral load of coronavirus in Saskatoon's wastewater rose 134 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

It's the highest mark since May 13, though it remains well below the spikes recorded earlier in the spring.

"When the load is small, even a few additional infections can have a large percentage increase," the update from the team of researchers said.

North Battleford saw a 29 per cent increase, but it was the sixth smallest load recorded since the beginning of the Omicron wave.

Prince Albert's levels dropped 28 per cent, marking the seventh smallest load recorded since the beginning of the Omicron wave.