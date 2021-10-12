Saskatoon wastewater researchers mark another drop in coronavirus levels

SASKATOON -

Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has decreased 76 per cent compared to last week.

According to Saskatoon researchers monitoring coronavirus RNA, the drop indicates a decrease in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks.

The measurements are now significantly lower than the spikes seen earlier this fall, though they are still far higher than in the first eight months of the year.

The viral RNA loads in Prince Albert and North Battleford decreased by 41 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.