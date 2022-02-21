Saskatoon wastewater data shows rise in coronavirus levels

Evidence that COVID-19 is circulating in Saskatoon has risen in the last week.

According to the University of Saskatchewan researchers tracking coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater, the viral load has jumped by 98 per cent compared to the previous week.

Researchers say in a partially vaccinated population, this data may or may not translate into actual COVID-19 infections.

North Battleford's viral load has climbed almost 40 per cent while Prince Albert's has dropped by 64 per cent.