Saskatoon warns residents to be careful after coyotes spotted in city

The City of Saskatoon is urging caution after coyote sightings in several neighbourhoods.

A city spokesperson said the coyotes are often seen in neighbourhoods on the edge of the city.

“There are currently coyote activity awareness signs placed in Hampton Village, Rosewood and in the area of the Sutherland Dog Park,” the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

In a news release, the city reminded residents to keep their distance from coyotes and all wildlife "as they can be unpredictable when confronted."

The city said if someone encounters a coyote, they should look for a way out and be observant of the animal's movements.

The city also suggests yelling and waving your arms "so that the coyote maintains a healthy respect for humans."

Keeping pets on a leash under control and ensuring the coyote has an escape route to flee the situation will also help, the city said.

The city also asks that people avoid feeding coyotes or leaving food waste that could attract the animal, seal off access to decks and other sheltered yard space, not feed pets outdoors, and ensure yard fencing is in good condition.

Anyone with concerns or questions about coyotes can contact the police or Saskatoon’s Urban Biological Services.