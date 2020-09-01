SASKATOON -- Ward 8 City Councillor Serena Gersher has announced she is running for a second term.

"Together with residents of Ward 8, we have been able to accomplish many of the goals set out in 2016, and have made meaningful strides to ensure the initiatives that are important to residents of this ward are pursued," Gersher said in a news release.

Gersher was first elected to council in 2016 and has lived in Ward 8 for most of her life

If re-elected, Gersher said she plans to focus on improving safety by ensuring our neighbourhoods are well maintained for all people and modes of transportation.

Strengthening the economy and engaging with the residents of Ward 8 will also be among Gersher's priorities if re-elected, the release said.

So far, one challenger has announced his run for the seat, retiring Saskatoon Police Service superintendent Brian Shalovelo.